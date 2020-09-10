Stricter rules now in place before foreign nationals can get a driving licence

It’s getting harder for foreign nationals in Cyprus to get a driving licence now that the Transport Ministry has issued new, stricter regulations, Philenews reported on Thursday.

“We have put the brakes on tricky ways by foreigners who are in Cyprus on an ad hoc basis or without legal documents but find ways, with the help of third parties, to obtain a driver’s license,” an insider said.

As of Monday, EU as well as third country nationals will have to appear in person before the Department of Road Transport, Citizen Service Centres and any Central Post Office to submit an application and pay for it.

And all necessary documents required under the new procedures should be originals, not copies. To begin with, a valid residence permit issued by the Population and Immigration Department is essential.

As for the submission of documents by third parties or representatives of driving schools, this practise is not acceptable anymore.