Stricter measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic coming

The need to immediately take additional measures to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic was stressed by Petros Karayiannis, member of the scientific team and professor of the microbiology and molecular virology of the University of Nicosia’s Medical School. The Epidemiological Team today had a meeting with Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou to assess the current situation.

Speaking to the lunch program of OMEGA, Karayiannis explained that these are measures that had been implemented in the past as well, in Limassol in the summer and recently in Larnaca, and had born fruit.

Asked about the possibility of local lockdowns, he answered that for the time being he does not believe it is necessary. He noted that the target is to reduce the number of confirmed cases to one digit but added that this will not be achieved for as long as some people behave irresponsibly.

