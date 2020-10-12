News Local Stricter measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic coming

Stricter measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic coming

The need to immediately take additional measures to contain the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic was stressed by Petros Karayiannis, member of the scientific team and professor of the microbiology and molecular virology of the University of Nicosia’s Medical School.  The Epidemiological Team today had a meeting with Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou to assess the current situation.

Speaking to the lunch program of OMEGA, Karayiannis explained that these are measures that had been implemented in the past as well, in Limassol in the summer and recently in Larnaca, and had born fruit.

Asked about the possibility of local lockdowns, he answered that for the time being he does not believe it is necessary. He noted that the target is to reduce the number of confirmed cases to one digit but added that this will not be achieved for as long as some people behave irresponsibly.

Read More: Second worst week since beginning of pandemic

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous article1,798 traffic violations in 60 hours
Next articleSpecial School resumes operation after COVID-19 case detected

Top Stories

Local

Fire between Kelokedara – Trachypedoula under control

gavriella -
The fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon in a rural area between the communities of Kelokedara and Trachypedoula is described by the relevant...
Read more
Local

Vehicle drags child on pedestrian crossing in Nicosia

gavriella -
A vehicle seems to have dragged a child at Nikis Avenue in Nicosia on Monday. Under conditions that are being investigated, the car dragged...
Read more
Local

Forced to beg – Police investigation

gavriella -
The Police are investigating a case of trafficking in persons and have already arrested two people. The investigation began on 30 September, when a 52-year-old...
Read more
Local

Two infants at Makarion Hospital with COVID-19

gavriella -
Two infants in Limassol tested positive to COVID-19 and were transferred to Makarion Hospital in Nicosia. A 12-month-old boy and a girl of only...
Read more
Local

Special School resumes operation after COVID-19 case detected

gavriella -
Theoskepasti Special School in Paphos resumed normal operations after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19 and after the school was disinfected, Demetrios Mikellides, responsible...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fire between Kelokedara – Trachypedoula under control

gavriella -
The fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon in a rural area between the communities of Kelokedara and Trachypedoula is described by the relevant...
Read more
Local

Vehicle drags child on pedestrian crossing in Nicosia

gavriella -
A vehicle seems to have dragged a child at Nikis Avenue in Nicosia on Monday. Under conditions that are being investigated, the car dragged...
Read more
Local

Forced to beg – Police investigation

gavriella -
The Police are investigating a case of trafficking in persons and have already arrested two people. The investigation began on 30 September, when a 52-year-old...
Read more
Local

Two infants at Makarion Hospital with COVID-19

gavriella -
Two infants in Limassol tested positive to COVID-19 and were transferred to Makarion Hospital in Nicosia. A 12-month-old boy and a girl of only...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros