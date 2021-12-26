Stricter measures more possible, relaxations out of the question, Health Minister says

Covid measures were more likely to tighten than relax in the coming weeks, said Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, following a visit to the Famagusta General Hospital, the reference institution for coronavirus.

Responding to protests by restaurant owners that they had suffered a major blow after stricter measures had been imposed, he stressed that the primary goal was people’s safety, making clear that any possibility of relaxations was out of the question at this point in time.

‘It is up to us whether this will be a better year in terms of dealing with covid-19, getting vaccinated and respecting health ministry measures’, Hadjipantelas added.

He paid tribute to the daily efforts of health professionals, noting that doctors and nursing staff have the best results in the whole of Europe.

Responding to a question on whether this week will be decisive due to festive meetings of families and friends and if the ministry is considering stricter measures, Hadjipantelas said that today’s (26th) and tomorrow’s (27th) test results will point the way to any changes.

‘If cases, positivity rate and hospitalisations remain high, then I will be meeting with the advisory scientific committee to consider any additional measures’.

There were currently no patients with the Omicron variant being treated in state hospitals, with staff conducting checks and remaining vigilant.

‘The situation is being monitored daily and we’re expecting the results of covid patients in state hospitals next week’, the Health Minister added.

Hadjipantelas said that most Omicron variant patients have recently travelled, mostly from the UK and Greece, noting that the PCR test at airports is of great importance, as cases are caught early, with 50 people being confirmed positive every day.

On the vaccination programme, he said that 30 thousand Pfizer doses will be made available tomorrow through the vaccination gate, while children will have the opportunity to vaccinate between the 3rd and 4th of January, while still on holiday, accompanied by their parents.

The Scientific Director of the Larnaca-Famagusta Hospitals Amalia Hadjiyianni thanked the minister for his support and her colleagues for all their dedication, hard work and know how, maximising the services they provide

The youngest covid patient at the Reference Hospital is 25 and the oldest is 90.