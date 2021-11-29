Stricter Covid-19 measures in Cyprus came into effect on Monday

Stricter Covid-19 measures came into effect on Monday in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the virus in Cyprus, Philenews reports.

Announced last week, the new measures primarily provide that children aged six and above are now subject to wearing a mask at school. And they have to test weekly for Covid-19, with this practice carried out at schools.

Moreover, the Cabinet decision provides that, from December 15, people aged 12 and above who have not received at least one shot of a Covid vaccine will be banned from hospitality venues, cinemas, theatres, and sports facilities – both indoor and outdoor.

It was clarified that those with only one dose of a two-dose regimen must also present a negative PCR or rapid test.

As for those staying in hotels, they are exempt if they have a valid SafePass while tourists will be also subject to the decrees currently in force.

The Ministry also said that those who have completed their vaccine regimen but do not proceed with a ‘booster’ dose after seven months will have to provide proof of a Covid-19 test to gain entry into most places, such as bars, cafés and restaurants.

It also clarified that children aged five to 11 are exempt if they have a SafePass, while no restrictions apply to those below the age of five.

Moreover, areas designated as being at a high risk of transmission will lead to people being tested regardless of their vaccination history.

As for self-testing – which are provided by pharmacies for free to the vaccinated and at a cost to the unvaccinated – the Ministry clarified that such tests do not count towards a person’s SafePass.