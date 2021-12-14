Stricter Covid-19 measures as of Wednesday in fear of ‘Omicron’

As new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ stokes fear worldwide unvaccinated people in Cyprus will be banned even from weddings and baptisms as from Wednesday following a Cabinet decision.

The ban includes additional venues including food establishments within hotels and malls, Philenews also reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet on Monday also decided on mandatory self-isolation for Omicron cases or any other future variants as of Wednesday. The same applies to close contacts of Omicron cases regardless of vaccination status.

The decision, announced by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, are in effect from Wednesday December 15 till January 15 when they will be re-evaluated.

Only people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and present a negative PCR or rapid test will be allowed entry to social venues.

Hadjipantelas also said that people who have completed their vaccination regimen and those who have received the booster jab are not obliged to present a negative PCR or rapid test to enter such places.

People who did not receive the booster jab seven months after their vaccination regimen was completed, however, will be allowed to enter these places with a negative PCR or rapid test.

People with a Covid recovery certificate not older than six months will not have to present any test results to enter such venues.