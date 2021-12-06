Stricter coronavirus measures in effect as of Monday

Stricter measures in a bid to reduce the growing number of coronavirus cases recorded on a daily basis in Cyprus came in effect on Monday following a Cabinet decision.

To start with, all passengers aged 12 and over entering the Republic of Cyprus from all ports of entry will be required to undergo a PCR test. The €15 charge will be borne by the passenger and the measure is in effect up until January 10, 2022.

In addition, teleworking is mandated for 20% of the staff of each company or organization in the service sector up until December 31. Excluded are essential services as defined in the decree.

It is clarified that this percentage includes people who, due to illness or declaration as close contact with a confirmed case, are self-isolating and work from home as well as people who use their leave days to rest.

Moreover, the suspension of all reserve and national guard presentations is in effect till February 28, 2022.

Also suspended up until January 10, 2022 are all Christmas or other events inside and outside malls.

Events in villages, communities, municipalities and places of worship can be held with a permit obtained from the Ministry of Health and always within the framework of health protocols.

In case of non-compliance with the protocols, the events will be suspended.

Finally, a recommendation that all school trips not be conducted by private individuals in also in effect.

School trips have already been suspended by previous decisions.