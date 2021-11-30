Stricter Christmas restrictive measures on the cards in light of Omikron variant

NewsLocalStricter Christmas restrictive measures on the cards in light of Omikron variant

No coronavirus lockdown is imminent in Cyprus but the introduction of stricter measures as well as checks in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant is on the cards.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas is taking a list of fresh proposals before the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The new measures mainly focus on entry points of the Republic, including the divided island’s crossings which re to remain open but under stricter supervision.

The Minister’s list of proposals will again include teleworking in the public and private sector on a percentage basis.

As for Christmas celebrations, only outdoor events will be allowed with all attendants – regardless of vaccination history – will have to show a negative covid test of a 48-hour duration.

Controls at ports, marinas and crossings have already been tightened, with the Minister clarifying that a 50% increase in the available number of beds for coronavirus patients is a target under implementation at the moment.

And as already announced, all scheduled non-urgent surgeries have been postponed as from Thursday.

