Strict measures at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID cases

New measures have been announce at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID-19 have been found.

Specifically:

Visitation of all patients will become stricter until and including Monday, October 12

Nursing students, practicing in the hospital will remain off the hospital until Monday October 12, when a meeting with the university officials will take place

It is reminded that all employees should advise their supervisors in time if they are close contacts of positive cases

All protection measures as per the protocol will continue

Unit Monday, October 12, the tracing procedure and the COVID-19 tests will have been completed and the whole situation will be re-evaluated.

Read More: Four new cases of COVID-19 at Limassol Hospital–UPDATED

(philenews)