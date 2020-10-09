Strict measures at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID cases

New measures have been announce at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID-19 have been found.
Specifically:
- Visitation of all patients will become stricter until and including Monday, October 12
- Nursing students, practicing in the hospital will remain off the hospital until Monday October 12, when a meeting with the university officials will take place
- It is reminded that all employees should advise their supervisors in time if they are close contacts of positive cases
- All protection measures as per the protocol will continue
Unit Monday, October 12, the tracing procedure and the COVID-19 tests will have been completed and the whole situation will be re-evaluated.
Read More: Four new cases of COVID-19 at Limassol Hospital–UPDATED
(philenews)