Streets of New York flooded as US battered by heavy thunderstorms

New York City’s Dyckman Street was flooded on Thursday (July 8), after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the United States’ east coast left roads and subway stations inundated by water.

A video procured by Reuters showed New Yorkers and vehicles wading through almost knee-deep water, as remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa threatened to pummel the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The eyewitness by the social media Instagram handle of @Damayordp told Reuters that he filmed the video in his neighbourhood at Uptown Manhattan, and said that the state should have been “more prepared if (they) knew that there was a storm coming”.