in-cyprusStreets of New York flooded as US battered by heavy thunderstorms

Streets of New York flooded as US battered by heavy thunderstorms

5018EZ-USA-WEATHER_NEWYORK_FLOODING_UGC_O_

New York City’s Dyckman Street was flooded on Thursday (July 8), after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the United States’ east coast left roads and subway stations inundated by water.

A video procured by Reuters showed New Yorkers and vehicles wading through almost knee-deep water, as remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa threatened to pummel the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The eyewitness by the social media Instagram handle of @Damayordp told Reuters that he filmed the video in his neighbourhood at Uptown Manhattan, and said that the state should have been “more prepared if (they) knew that there was a storm coming”.

By gavriella
Previous article882 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday
Next articleChaos with SafePass on first day of implementation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros