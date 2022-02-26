Streets of Kyiv virtually empty as Russian forces close in on capital

The streets of Kyiv on Saturday (February 26) were virtually empty as Russian forces appeared set to enter Ukraine’s capital.

A Reuters journalist driving through the city in the early morning saw no sign of Russian forces as they drove into the centre near Maidan square.

Sirens have rang out from the city through the evening.

Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.

The capital Kyiv came under attack on Friday (February 25) morning, while a missile hit the airport in the city of Rivne in western Ukraine, its mayor said.

(Reuters)