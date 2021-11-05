Street gathering of urban culture in Nicosia on November 7

ReligionNicosiaStreet gathering of urban culture in Nicosia on November 7

A unique street gathering of urban culture will take place in Nicosia’s Agios Andreas Skate Park on Sunday, November 7.

The programme of the even includes, amongst others:

– Skate Contests (Best Run, Best Trick)
– Basket 3×3 Tourney by Moufflons Basketball
– Food by PotBelly
– Coffee by Serious Black
– Pop-Up Shops
Powered by:
Bao Balance Boards
Rola Lola Club
Sorry Madre
Sneaker Dogg
Capsule Skateboards
Larnacan Skate Shop
Cyiskate
Organized by:
WeShakaPeople
Moufflons Basketball

When Sunday, November 7 from 11:30 till 11pm

Where Ayios Andreas Skate Park

Location

Facebook

 

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

