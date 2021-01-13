News Local Street art by top artists covered in Paphos.

Street art by top artists covered in Paphos.

Street art is now part of modern art and it is sad when the work of recognized artists is being destroyed.

Within the framework of the Festival of Public Art in 2017, when Paphos was the Cultural Capital of Europe, famous Italian artist Millo and important Swiss street artist Meats created important graffiti. However, currently their work has been covered with paint within the framework of the building’s maintenance and Milo expressed his reaction through his personal account on Facebook.

3797710722781984 meats

When asked about the issue, Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos said that the graffiti created in 2017 is contingent on the owners of the individual buildings since at the time no public buildings had been selected and no agreements were signed with the owners. So there is no legislation to protect the graffiti or prevent the owner from renovating his property.

In comments on social media, the owners of the buildings said that the renovation was deemed necessary so that the buildings would not be totally destroyed.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleAphrodite Hills Resort now listed on Homes & Villas by Marriott International  
Next articleWork to upgrade Rigainis Street in Nicosia begins despite reactions

Top Stories

Local

Person on Al-Jazeera video complains about violation of personal data

gavriella -
Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou, Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, revealed that one of the persons on the famous documentary of Al-Jazeera regarding the procedure of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus meteo service issues yellow warning for Wednesday

gavriella -
Cyprus meteorological service issued a yellow warning for Wednesday valid from 12.00 local time until 18.00 ( 11.00 CET-17.00 CET). Isolated heavy thunderstorms accompanied by...
Read more
Local

President-UNSG Special Representative discuss informal meeting on Cyprus, UNFICYP renewal

gavriella -
The informal meeting on Cyprus to be convened by UN Secretary General most likely in February in New York and the renewal of UNFICYP...
Read more
Local

General instructions for the public regarding Moderna vaccine

gavriella -
The COVID-19 vaccination will reduce the risk of a person contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Like all medicines, no vaccine is completely...
Read more
Local

SMS data: Buying goods and exercise the most popular reasons for going out during lockdown

gavriella -
The purchase of goods and physical exercise were the most popular reasons people in Cyprus chose to go outside their homes on Tuesday, data...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Person on Al-Jazeera video complains about violation of personal data

gavriella -
Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou, Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, revealed that one of the persons on the famous documentary of Al-Jazeera regarding the procedure of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus meteo service issues yellow warning for Wednesday

gavriella -
Cyprus meteorological service issued a yellow warning for Wednesday valid from 12.00 local time until 18.00 ( 11.00 CET-17.00 CET). Isolated heavy thunderstorms accompanied by...
Read more
Local

President-UNSG Special Representative discuss informal meeting on Cyprus, UNFICYP renewal

gavriella -
The informal meeting on Cyprus to be convened by UN Secretary General most likely in February in New York and the renewal of UNFICYP...
Read more
Local

General instructions for the public regarding Moderna vaccine

gavriella -
The COVID-19 vaccination will reduce the risk of a person contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). Like all medicines, no vaccine is completely...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros