Photos Stranded pilot whales in Tasmania

Stranded pilot whales in Tasmania

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, September 22, 2020.

Source:AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Photos

Sheep breeders trying to save their animals

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheep breeders reach a flooded farm to save their animals, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19, 2020....
Photos

A young girl wears a toy weapon during a ‘2nd Amendment’ rally at  Michigan

Andreas Nicolaides -
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020.
Photos

Tour de France

Andreas Nicolaides -
Stage 17 of Tour de France. Grenoble to Meribel Col De La Loze. September 16, 2020.
Photos

A princess in the army

Andreas Nicolaides -
Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10,...
