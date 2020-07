Popular family tavern in the heart of Larnaca. Offers a wide variety of Cypriot meze.

Depending on the fresh ingredients available, they make excellent handmade pasta, their own halloumi, dips and tasty pies.

The roast meats steal the show.

Address: 26 Nik. Lanitis, 6022, Larnaca Tel: +357 24400676 Open: Daily, lunch-dinner. Sunday lunch only. Price: €20 – €25