Storm within Akel over 2023 presidential election possible runner support

Opposition Akel MP Irini Charalambidou has openly spoken out against the left-wing party’s possible 2023 presidential election support to the candidacy of former health minister George Pamborides.

Charalambidou, who loudly made clear Pamborides should not be an option for the party, prompted the annoyance of both Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou and other top-ranking Akel members.

The outspoken MP’s opposition to the former member of President Nicos Anastasiades’ administration and architect of the island’s general health system appears to have raised quite a storm within the party’s leadership.

In public statements, Charalambidou twice said that she cannot believe how a right-winger can be the choice for the people of the Left.

This was her response to an earlier statement by Stefanou that the only time Akel had actually chosen a candidate of its own rank was in 2008, meaning ex president Demetris Christofias.

But what circles within the leftist party argue is that Akel may have supported right-wingers for the Presidency in the past, but it was never from the ranks of ruling Disy party.

Nonetheless, Pamborides has distanced himself from Disy for quite some time now.

Stefanou has publicly asked party members opposing decisions of Akel’s hierarchy to lower their voice – a clear message to Charalambidou.

“Everyone has to be patient. We have procedures in the party that have to be respected and this us valid for all…We have made this clear,” Stefanou also said.