Storm put out fire in breakaway regime

Last night’s storm in various areas of Cyprus contributed to putting out the big fire in the non-government-controlled areas of Cyprus.

According to the state broadcaster, the fire has been completely put out due to the strong showers.

Following this development, the two aircraft of the Forestry Department that had been assisting the efforts to put out the fire will not be needed any more.

The destruction is huge since according to first assessment 20 acres have been burned, 90% of which is forest.

By gavriella
