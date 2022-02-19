Storm Eunice shreds London’s O2 arena roof, batters Brighton

High winds from Storm Eunice shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena in London on Friday (February 18), a venue which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna.

A statement from the London Fire Brigade said that around 1000 people were evacuated from the building before they arrived, and that there were no reports of injuries.

The Brighton seafront in southeast England was also battered, as waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the promenade.

Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.

It has record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, killed at least one person and knocked out power for tens of thousands.

(Reuters)