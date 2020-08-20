Storm Ellen batters County Cork in Ireland

Storm Ellen hit the south of Ireland overnight on Wednesday, with heavy winds and rain causing widespread damage across County Cork.

Video footage shows flooded streets in Skibbereen in County Cork and elsewhere sparks were seen flying from power lines amid heavy gales in Cork itself.

Video footage from today – Thursday, shot in Kilworth, shows fallen branches and trees obstructing a narrow road the morning after the storm.

A rarely used status red wind warning was in place for the county of Cork from 9 pm until midnight on Wednesday with an orange wind warning in place for the other counties in the south and west of the country.

A red warning means there is the potential for widespread gusts of wind in excess of 130 km per hour.

The areas likely to be hit hardest are popular with holidaymakers, whose numbers have increased this year as people avoid foreign travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities have urged people in mobile holiday homes or on campsites in parts of southwest Cork to seek shelter or find alternative accommodation.

(Reuters London)