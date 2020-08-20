News World Storm Ellen batters County Cork in Ireland

Storm Ellen batters County Cork in Ireland

UK considering giving Northern Ireland joint UK

Storm Ellen hit the south of Ireland overnight on Wednesday, with heavy winds and rain causing widespread damage across County Cork.

Video footage shows flooded streets in Skibbereen in County Cork and elsewhere sparks were seen flying from power lines amid heavy gales in Cork itself.

Video footage from today – Thursday, shot in Kilworth, shows fallen branches and trees obstructing a narrow road the morning after the storm.

A rarely used status red wind warning was in place for the county of Cork from 9 pm until midnight on Wednesday with an orange wind warning in place for the other counties in the south and west of the country.

A red warning means there is the potential for widespread gusts of wind in excess of 130 km per hour.

The areas likely to be hit hardest are popular with holidaymakers, whose numbers have increased this year as people avoid foreign travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities have urged people in mobile holiday homes or on campsites in parts of southwest Cork to seek shelter or find alternative accommodation.

(Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePolice seek help to find 41-year-old woman (photo)
Next articleTen new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,202 tests

Top Stories

Local

Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,202 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has said 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of...
Read more
World

Storm Ellen batters County Cork in Ireland

Maria Bitar -
Storm Ellen hit the south of Ireland overnight on Wednesday, with heavy winds and rain causing widespread damage across County Cork. Video footage shows flooded...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find 41-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Chrysoula Stavrou, 41, is missing from her home in Limassol since 9:30 Thursday morning, police say. Anyone who can assist efforts to locate her please...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for driving under the influence with his legs out the window

Maria Bitar -
A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of reckless driving. The suspect was spotted by police driving a car with his legs out the window...
Read more
Local

Man steals car and asks for ransom to return it

Maria Bitar -
Police arrested a man today Thursday, in relation to a case of car theft committed between August 16 and August 17 in Limassol. According to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Poland’s foreign minister resigns

Annie Charalambous -
Poland's Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday. Czaputowicz signalled in July he may quit as the ruling Law...
Read more
World

Orangutan found on palm oil plantation returned to the wild

Annie Charalambous -
A Bornean orangutan found on an Indonesian palm plantation has been rescued and returned to the forest, a conservation group said on Wednesday, the...
Read more
World

Obama slams Trump as unfit, says U.S. democracy is at risk

Annie Charalambous -
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros