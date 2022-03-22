Stones and oranges thrown at mobile traffic camera operators

As motorists are growing accustomed to the island’s new traffic cameras some get so angry that they go as far as to attack staff of the public company contracted with the system.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that stones but also oranges were thrown at mobile traffic camera vehicles with operators inside.

Police also said threats against traffic camera operators were made at social media outlets as well and that legal measures will be taken against those acting in this unacceptable way.

Meanwhile, as from next month, the traffic camera network will be enhanced with 16 more mobile and 20 fixed cameras installed in towns all across Cyprus. And another 66 devices will be imported by the end of the year.

Once the €34 million system is fully operational, there will be 90 fixed units in 30 locations and 20 mobile cameras which police will determine their place of operation.