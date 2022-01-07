TheatersNicosia«Still! A statue that traveled the world» at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre...

«Still! A statue that traveled the world» at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on 15-16/01

Can a statue and a girl become forever friends and travel the world together?
Producer Kostas Silvestros and choreographer Panagiotis Tofi are seduced by the story invented by the poet Stavros Stavrou and the original music of the leading Greek pianist and composer Thodoris Economou create a feast of melodies, images and colours.

Lyrics: Stavros Stavrou

Choreography: Kostas Silvestros- Panagiotis Tofi

Music composition/on stage: Thodoris Economou

Set & costumes design: Konstantina Andreou

Screening design: Anna Fotiadou

Lighting: Vassilis Petinaris

Assistant director/vocal instruction: Konstantinos Andronikou

Musical performance during re-performance: Andreas Michalopoulos

Cast: Andreas Koutsoftas, Christina Papadopoulou, Anthony Papamichail

When January 15-16 at 5pm
Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Tickets: €10 Stephanis Stores island-wide 70007705
Duration: 60’
Ages: 3+

Information 22797979

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

