«Still! A statue that traveled the world» at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on 15-16/01

Can a statue and a girl become forever friends and travel the world together?
Producer Kostas Silvestros and choreographer Panagiotis Tofi are seduced by the story invented by the poet Stavros Stavrou and the original music of the leading Greek pianist and composer Thodoris Economou create a feast of melodies, images and colours.
Lyrics: Stavros Stavrou
Choreography: Kostas Silvestros- Panagiotis Tofi
Music composition/on stage: Thodoris Economou
Set & costumes design: Konstantina Andreou
Screening design: Anna Fotiadou
Lighting: Vassilis Petinaris
Assistant director/vocal instruction: Konstantinos Andronikou
Musical performance during re-performance: Andreas Michalopoulos
Cast: Andreas Koutsoftas, Christina Papadopoulou, Anthony Papamichail
When January 15-16 at 5pm
Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Tickets: €10 Stephanis Stores island-wide 70007705
Duration: 60’
Ages: 3+
Information 22797979