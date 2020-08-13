Steps taken for the reduction of nuisance in cities

Measures are being taken by police to alleviate the phenomenon of public nuisance caused during the night hours in the cities.

In addition to daily patrols and the continuous police checks, starting on Thursday, with a decree issued by the Acting Chief of Police, an attempt is made to regulate this phenomenon on specific dates, hours, and roads.

The decree prohibits the circulation of all two-wheeled, three-wheeled and four-wheeled motorcycles, with a displacement of more than 125cc on roads, days, and hours, listed below:

Nicosia:

On 16, 23 and 30 August, between the hours 00:01 – 05:00 of the next day, on Griva Digeni Avenue from the point of intersection with Archangelou Avenue and Agios Prokopios Avenue to the intersection with Themistokli Dervi Street and Prodromou Avenue from its junction with Erythrou Stavrou Street to the intersection with Griva Digeni Avenue.

Limassol:

On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 19:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on the Limassol coastal road and specifically on Spyrou Araouzou, 28th of October, Promachon Eleftherias, Georgiou 1st and Amathountos streets.

Pafos:

On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 20:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on Poseidonos Avenue.

Ammochostos:

On 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 August, between the hours 20:00 – 04:00 of the next day, on Protaras Street and on Nissi and Archbishop Makariou III Avenues in Ayia Napa.

It should be noted that professional food distributors – deliveries – are excluded from the prohibition provisions of the decree.

(Source: Cyprus Police)