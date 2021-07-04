Stephanos Stephanou is the new AKEL General Secretary

Stephanos Stephanou, 56, a member of AKEL’s politburo, press spokesman and former government spokesman is the party’s new leader, elected by the 105 members of the new Central Committee following a three day conference, the 23rd in its modern history.

He succeeds long time General Secretary Andros Kyprianou.

It was a conference packed with an open discussion on AKEL’s future, with dozens of members speaking out, expressing proposals, criticism (particularly following losses in recent parliamentary elections) and self-criticism in every field and level of action.

Stephanos Stephanou, AKEL’s new General Secretary, was born in today’s occupied Gerolakkos, outside Nicosia, on January 21st 1965.

Following the Turkish invasion, his parents settled in Deftera.

He studied political science at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in Sofia and is a professional member of AKEL.

Stephanou is married to Yeorgia Zinonos and has two daughters. The family live in Yeri.

He’s been a member of AKEL’s Central Committee since 1995, the General Secretary of AKEL’s youth from 1996-2001 and was government spokesman during the Christofias administration from 2008 to 2013.

He heads the party’s press and communication’s office since 2016.

He was elected MP in Nicosia in 2016 and re-elected last month. He is a member of several parliamentary committees and deputy president of the Refugees Committee.

Stephanou was a good footballer, being a member of the national youth team for 2 years.