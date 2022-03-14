Things to doWhats OnStep by step guide how to relocate to Cyprus: free webinar on...

Step by step guide how to relocate to Cyprus: free webinar on March 17

The Webinar Programme:
1. How moving to Cyprus can benefit your family?
2. What are the business relocation opportunities?
3. Taxes and tax benefits for foreigners in Cyprus.
4. Easy and transparent steps to purchasing a home in Cyprus.
5. How to choose the right real estate agency and why do you need us?
6. Investment options though buying real estate. Real examples and case studies.
7. Getting the residence permit in Cyprus in 2 months. Procedure and costs.
8. 3 main reasons to move right now.
The webinar speaker: Anastasia Yianni, managing Director of Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty, co-founder and CEO of the company, having almost 20 years and has extensive and deep knowledge of the Cyprus properties market.

When Thursday, March 17 at 5 pm
Where Online
Facebook

Event by Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty

By Lisa Liberti
