Stench of burnt manure around Nicosia

Residents of many Nicosia areas have been complaining over the past couple of days of a strong bad smell in the air, like burnt out manure, particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

In a statement, the Green Party said that it had discovered various sources of the bad smell, which stretches from the west to the eastern suburbs of the capital.

It’s calling on the government to act on the hundreds of complaints, saying that authorities have not even bothered to investigate.

The Greens are suggesting that possible sources of the bad smell might be large pig farms outside the capital and a waste processing unit at the Ovgos dry river area, near the Nicosia airport buffer zone.