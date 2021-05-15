Stavrovouni Monastery closed for third week

The Monastery of Stavrovouni remains closed for the third week after several confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found among the monks.

Bishop of Kiti Nektarios said that possibly the monks got the virus from a pilgrim who visited the Monastery before the Holy week.

Three monks are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital and their health condition is good. The other monks are being treated at the monastery and they are treated by their personal physician as well as by a monk who has medical training.

From the very first moment the monks ascertained the first confirmed case, they closed the monastery to the public so as not to spread the virus.