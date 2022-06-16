State urged to help of the issue of rock landslides in Aglandjia

Aglandjia Municipality and the House Interior Committee urged the state to do something about the rock landslide in the area Skali Aglandjias which has dangers for nearby private houses.

As Mayor Andreas Konstantinou said, after the earthquake of last January the situation has worsened and the municipality used approximately 30 trucks to remove the rocks that had fallen in the yards of houses at the time. He pointed out that if the landslides had taken place in the morning then we might have had victims.

He noted that the Interior Ministry has already given half a million for landslides in state land but has not approved the sum needed to restore the problem in private pieces of land as well.

As he said, according to a study completed in 2017, a total of 1.82 million euros will be needed to restore both state and private land.