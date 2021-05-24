State tolerance to illegalities all across Cyprus gets worse with time

Tolerance to the operation of illegal development and other actions by the state seems to be getting worse with time in Cyprus, Philenews reports citing numerous examples.

To start with, an illegal restaurant at the south side of the protected turtle beach of Lara has been operating for years and so is an illegal restaurant/cantina at the estuary of Aspros River.

Then comes an illegal pig-sty operation at Hanoutari Falls and an illegal expansion and/or shaping of beaches in the Municipality of Sotira in Agia Thecla, Sirena bay and Poseidon bay.

Not to mention the coastline marking in the once wild Ammos tou Kambouri beach in Ayia Napa (photo).

For most of the illegalities recorded in recent years, measures have been taken through updated legislation, but – so far – led to no implementation of the law or any other positive result.

Philenews also reports that issues recorded by environmental organizations are also highlighted in the reports of the Audit Office.

In some cases, even legal measures are taken by the competent authorities but to no avail, it added.