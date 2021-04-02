State Services Spokesman warns number of COVID-19 admissions ‘critical’

The number of COVID-19 patients who are receiving treatment in state hospitals is large, Spokesman of State Health Services Organization (SHSO) Charalambos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday, adding that the situation currently is very fragile and critical.

He said the number of admissions jumped to 190 from 176 and he hoped the increase is temporary and does not rise any further. The number of younger people being admitted to hospital has increased and in average, patients spend six days in hospital, Charilaou said.

It is a very fragile and critical time and we are on standby. If there is a need for more beds, we will go ahead, said Charilaou.

Regarding vaccinations, he said that it is a priority for the SHSO and although it is not compulsory, medical staff have a professional responsibility towards their patients and society on the whole. “We understand that everyone is tired but it depends on us for things to go well”, said Charilaou and urged everyone to adhere to measures and limit contacts.

(CNA)