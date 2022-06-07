State hospitals to carry out operations in the afternoon now that nurses gave consent

State hospitals in Cyprus are to be in full operation also in the afternoon – from 15:00 to 19:00 – now that nursing staff have given their consent as well, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

Agreement over operations to be carried out also in the afternoon was first reached between the State Health Services Organisation and doctors. Nursing staff needed more assurances before they would give the green light.

Apparently, all obstacles have been overcome with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela expected to announce the breakthrough even by Tuesday evening.

However, as regards the exact time of implementation of the new work schedule but also issues focusing on compensation of nurses participating in afternoon surgeries have yet to be finalized.

As regards staffing of state hospitals, the SHSO has carried out a relevant study that has been branded satisfactory by all parties involved. This assures that afternoon work will not affect the smooth operation of hospitals ad other health departments.