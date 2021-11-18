NewsLocalState hospitals on red alert, wards full of Covid and seasonal infections...

State hospitals on red alert, wards full of Covid and seasonal infections patients

Covid 19
Covid 19

State hospitals in Cyprus are on red alert due to the rapid increase of the COVID-19 cases in recent days, Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that pathology wards are currently 95% full.

State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) spokesman Haralambos Harilaou clarified that the almost full wards have coronavirus patients but also those with other seasonal infections which are on the rise these days.

“And this makes the work of health officers even more difficult,” he also said.

“Okypy’s prediction that the increase in ICU patients due to coronavirus would be alarming has unfortunately come true,” he added.

Over 350 new coronavirus cases per 24 hours have been recorded in recent days and this gives a clear indication that a further increase is on its way. And this is a very bleak expectation, added Charilaou.

“In recent days the number of admissions of coronavirus patients fluctuates between 11-12 per day and this number reflects the 200-250 cases we had last week,” he also said.

He then called for additional measures to curb the spread of the virus to be taken promptly, along with a stronger campaign for vaccinations by all eligible.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRainstorms cause flooding and landslides in Canada
Next articleJazz Night at the Roof Top Bar by Nesterov Trio on November 26

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros