State hospitals on red alert, wards full of Covid and seasonal infections patients

State hospitals in Cyprus are on red alert due to the rapid increase of the COVID-19 cases in recent days, Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that pathology wards are currently 95% full.

State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) spokesman Haralambos Harilaou clarified that the almost full wards have coronavirus patients but also those with other seasonal infections which are on the rise these days.

“And this makes the work of health officers even more difficult,” he also said.

“Okypy’s prediction that the increase in ICU patients due to coronavirus would be alarming has unfortunately come true,” he added.

Over 350 new coronavirus cases per 24 hours have been recorded in recent days and this gives a clear indication that a further increase is on its way. And this is a very bleak expectation, added Charilaou.

“In recent days the number of admissions of coronavirus patients fluctuates between 11-12 per day and this number reflects the 200-250 cases we had last week,” he also said.

He then called for additional measures to curb the spread of the virus to be taken promptly, along with a stronger campaign for vaccinations by all eligible.