The State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) noted that so far 170 nurses have been asked to sign contracts. This was said in reply to today’s warning by the Nurses’ Pancyprian Trade Union that they will take measures if more nurses are not hired.

According to the OKYpY, 94 nurses have already begun work and 76 will begin in the coming weeks, adding that the organization has fully implemented the agreements with the trade unions.

