State doctors announced a three-hour work stoppage on Wednesday, 29 September, from 08.00 until 11.00 in all state hospitals and health centers.

According to an announcement, “the lack, disrespect, and insults by OKYPY toward the trade unions cannot be tolerated any more.” Apologizing to the people for any possible troubles they might suffer due to the work stoppage they stressed that the stance of OKYPY does not leave them any other choice.