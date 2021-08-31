NewsLocalState doctor accused of indecent assault

State doctor accused of indecent assault

The Police are investigating a doctor at a state hospital following a complaint filed against him.
According to information the complaint was filed by a woman who is working at the same hospital as the doctor and who alleged that she had been sexually harassed by him in his office.
The complaint was filed at the special office founded by the Police to investigate cases of sexual harassment and sexual abuse of minors.
The specific doctor has already been asked to testify and give his own version of the facts.
The investigations are at an advanced level and the file will soon be submitted to the Attorney General’s office for further instructions.
In the meantime, the special office has so far investigated or is investigating 36 cases since the beginning of the year. Out of these, 22 have been submitted for trial in court, nine are under investigation, three are at the Legal Service while for the other two it was decided that nothing would be done.

