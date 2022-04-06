State Department’s Nuland in Cyprus in bid to strengthen bilateral relationship

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland who is visiting European capitals and Turkey to further strengthen bilateral relationships is due in Cyprus later on Wednesday.

Nuland will inaugurate the Cyprus Training Center for Land and Maritime Safety and Port Security CyCLOPS, established and already operating in Larnaca, on Wednesday.

Nuland will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides with whom she will earlier hold official talks.

The Under Secretary of State will meet with the President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday morning at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, the President is expected to review his proposal on Confidence Building Measures and point out to the undersecretary the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side to resume negotiations in resolving the Cyprus issue.