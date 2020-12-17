During today’s House Plenum and following a series of discussions and disagreements, the state budget for 2021 did not pass.

Specifically the voting was 24 in favor, 29 against and no abstention.

In favor voted the 18 deputies of ruling DISY, two deputies of the Solidarity, two deputies of the Cooperation of Democratic Forces and two deputies of ELAM.

Against voted the 16, deputies of AKEL, six deputies of DIKO who were present, three deputies of EDEK, two deputies of the Ecologists, one deputy of the Citizens’ Alliance and the independent Anna Theologou.

According to information, contacts to secure the necessary majority will continue until the last minute.

