News Local Start work on vaccination certificates, EU head tells tourism-reliant states like Cyprus

Start work on vaccination certificates, EU head tells tourism-reliant states like Cyprus

Flu vaccinations to continue in coming months

EU governments must immediately begin technical work to ensure a COVID-19 vaccination certificate system can be introduced across the 27-member bloc in time for summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The EU executive aims to present its plans for a “digital green pass” on March 17 and to cooperate with international organisations to ensure that its system also works beyond the European Union.

A system to provide travellers with “vaccination passports” is eagerly awaited by airlines and tourism destinations that have been hammered by the pandemic and want to stage a rebound in the peak summer season.

Such passports, pushed by tourism-reliant Mediterranean states like Cyprus, Greece and Spain, would provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, test results for those not yet vaccinated and information on recovery for people who have contracted COVID-19.

“The foundation of such a common approach is trust,” von der Leyen wrote in a letter on Friday to EU governments, adding that member states had to start work immediately to ensure systems were ready in time.

As well as a legal framework, the system requires a common technical infrastructure to ensure that authorities in one member state could be sure that certificates issued by another state were reliable, she said.

The Commission is working with member states on a digital infrastructure to allow the certificates to be authenticated and this work could be completed within three months, von der Leyen wrote.

“An EU system can only work if the national systems are in place on time,” she added.

Sweden said on Friday that it aimed to have it its system up and running by summer and that it would be available on smartphones, digital wallets as well as on paper.

It will be based on electronic ID, a system most Swedes already have, and use an encryption key so certificates can be verified at border crossings.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice issue 216 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures
Next articleHundreds gather in Sydney in solidarity with Myanmar protesters

Top Stories

Local

Protest outside CyBC over ‘El Diablo’ – this year’s Eurovision song entry

Annie Charalambous -
Protesters on Saturday gathered outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) in Nicosia demanding that El Diablo - the ‘diabolical’ song chosen to represent Cyprus...
Read more
World

Hundreds gather in Sydney in solidarity with Myanmar protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Several hundred people gathered in Sydney on Saturday to protest against last month's military coup in Myanmar and urged the Australian government to take...
Read more
Local

Start work on vaccination certificates, EU head tells tourism-reliant states like Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
EU governments must immediately begin technical work to ensure a COVID-19 vaccination certificate system can be introduced across the 27-member bloc in time for...
Read more
Local

Police issue 216 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked  213 citizens and three establishment owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Coronavirus pandemic makes Cyprus youth even more anxious over future

Annie Charalambous -
Youth in Cyprus are anxious over their future with the coronavirus pandemic intensifying fears of a new economic crisis, according to latest data released...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Protest outside CyBC over ‘El Diablo’ – this year’s Eurovision song entry

Annie Charalambous -
Protesters on Saturday gathered outside the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) in Nicosia demanding that El Diablo - the ‘diabolical’ song chosen to represent Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Police issue 216 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked  213 citizens and three establishment owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Coronavirus pandemic makes Cyprus youth even more anxious over future

Annie Charalambous -
Youth in Cyprus are anxious over their future with the coronavirus pandemic intensifying fears of a new economic crisis, according to latest data released...
Read more
Local

EU strongly committed to supporting UN peace talks on Cyprus, says Borrell

Annie Charalambous -
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell left Cyprus on Saturday after sending the message that the bloc is strongly...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros