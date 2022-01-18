Whats OnConcerts"STARLIGHT 3" violin concert by CySO and Maestro Fedor Rudin in Nicosia...

“STARLIGHT 3” violin concert by CySO and Maestro Fedor Rudin in Nicosia and Limassol

~ai Dc82dd95 53b0 4725 B00c 3b60d51da735
~ai Dc82dd95 53b0 4725 B00c 3b60d51da735

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra along with Fedor Rudin, internationally renowned maestro and virtuoso  and the ongoing concertmaster of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Vienna Philharmonic, to conduct a programme from the world of musical Romanticism. Fedor Rudin will perform and direct Johannes Brahms’ strikingly dramatic and virtuosic Concerto for violin.

The concert will begin with the Felix Mendelssohn’s evocative concert overture “The Hebrides”, which depicts musically the composer’s impressions and emotions of the composer during his journey in the Hebrides archipelago.

The concert’s finale reverts to Mendelssohn, with one of his most frequently performed scores, his Symphony no. 5 which was a celebration of the triumph of Protestantism.

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides overture, op. 26

Johannes Brahms: Violin concerto in D major, op. 77

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony no. 5 in D major/minor, op. 107 (“The Reformation”)

Play-direct: Fedor Rudin (violin)

When

Thursday, January 27 at 8.30pm at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Friday. January 28 at 8.30pm at the Pattihio Theatre Limassol

Tickets:
Stalls Premium Seats: €35 / €28 (concession)
Stalls Regular Seats: €30 / €24 (concession)
Balcony: €22 / €17 (concession)
Duration: 1h+

 

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED AT 75% CAPACITY BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :
For all people over 18 years old
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19
For people 12-18 years old
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or
– Valid Certificate of One dose Vaccination with additional PCR / Rapid Test (72 Hours)
Children aged 6 – 11 years negative PCR / Rapid test within 7 days
Children under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articlePolice reports 18 persons and 8 shop owners over Covid-19 protective measures violation
Next articleProblems with the compensations to the families of the victims of “Orestis”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros