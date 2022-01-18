“STARLIGHT 3” violin concert by CySO and Maestro Fedor Rudin in Nicosia and Limassol

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra along with Fedor Rudin, internationally renowned maestro and virtuoso and the ongoing concertmaster of the Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Vienna Philharmonic, to conduct a programme from the world of musical Romanticism. Fedor Rudin will perform and direct Johannes Brahms’ strikingly dramatic and virtuosic Concerto for violin.

The concert will begin with the Felix Mendelssohn’s evocative concert overture “The Hebrides”, which depicts musically the composer’s impressions and emotions of the composer during his journey in the Hebrides archipelago.

The concert’s finale reverts to Mendelssohn, with one of his most frequently performed scores, his Symphony no. 5 which was a celebration of the triumph of Protestantism.

Felix Mendelssohn: The Hebrides overture, op. 26

Johannes Brahms: Violin concerto in D major, op. 77

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony no. 5 in D major/minor, op. 107 (“The Reformation”)

Play-direct: Fedor Rudin (violin)

When

Thursday, January 27 at 8.30pm at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Friday. January 28 at 8.30pm at the Pattihio Theatre Limassol

Tickets:

Stalls Premium Seats: €35 / €28 (concession)

Stalls Regular Seats: €30 / €24 (concession)

Balcony: €22 / €17 (concession)

Duration: 1h+

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED AT 75% CAPACITY BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :

For all people over 18 years old

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19

For people 12-18 years old

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or

– Valid Certificate of One dose Vaccination with additional PCR / Rapid Test (72 Hours)

Children aged 6 – 11 years negative PCR / Rapid test within 7 days

Children under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate