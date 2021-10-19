Starlight 1: two concerts by CYSO in Limassol and Nicosia

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is happy to welcome on stage the renowned trumpet soloist Sergei Nakariakov, who has been dubbed “Paganini of the trumpet” and “Caruso of the trumpet” for his dazzling virtuosity, suave and velvet-toned sound and deep sensitivity.

Prepare yourselves for a treat, as Sergei Nakariakov will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a rococo theme”, under the baton of maestro Charles Olivieri – Munroe, who joins the podium of the orchestra once again.

Attendance at the Event is at 75% of capacity with one of the following certificates:

1. For people over the age of 18, entry is allowed with Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate with at least one dose and three weeks have elapsed or certificate of release from Covid-19 disease within the last six months or negative PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

2. For people between the ages of 12-17, negative Rapid or PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

3. No Certificate needed for children under the age of 12.

Beethoven’s delightful and vigorous Symphony no. 4, along with Joseph Suk’s sunny and serene Serenade for strings, perfectly complement this unique programme.

Josef Suk: Serenade for strings, op. 6

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Variations on a rococo theme in A major, op. 33 (arr. for flugelhorn by Mikhail Nakariakov)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony no. 4 in B flat major, op. 60

Soloist: Sergei Nakariakov (trumpet)

Conductor: Charles Olivieri – Munroe

Ticket prices:

Stalls Premium Seats: €35 / €28 (concession)

Stalls Regular Seats: €30 / €24 (concession)

Balcony: €22 / €17 (concession)

Concessions available to: Students, soldiers, pensioners, large and five-member families on presentation of ID.

Free Entrance for people with disabilities.

Ticket presales:

Nicosia Municipal Theatre (Mouseiou avenue 4, 1097 Lefkosia)

Online at CYSO

Pallas Theatre Box Office every Wed: 16:00-19:00

Nicosia Municipal Theatre Box Office 2 hours before the concert if no restrictive measures apply.

Pattihio Limassol Municipal Theatre (Ayias Zonis 4, 3027 Limassol, 25 377277)

Online at soldtickets

Box Office:

Mon-Fri and at the box office before the concert if no restrictive measures apply.

Information: 22 463144

www.cyso.org.cy