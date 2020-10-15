Stance of T/C parties in 2nd round” of elections”

With the announcements of the Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party and of the People’s Party last night, the stance of all parties for the second round of the illegal “presidential elections” in the occupied areas has been made clear:

The candidacy of “prime minister” Ersin Tatar is supported by his party, the National Unity Party, as well as by the Rebirth Party and the Democratic Party. Serdar Denktas, founder and president of the Democratic Party for 21 years submitted his resignation stating that although he respects the party’s decision, as someone who criticized both leading candidates for their policies, he does not find it suitable to lead public opinion to vote for either one of them.

The People’s Party announced that it decided not to lead the public opinion toward any specific candidate.

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) announced on Thursday that it will support incumbent “president” Mustafa Akıncı in the upcoming elections.

