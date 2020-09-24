Staff object to use of Famagusta Hospital as Reference Hospital

Doctors and nurses of the Famagusta General Hospital are up in arms about the continued use of it as the island’s Reference Hospital for the treatment of patients who’ve contracted the coronavirus.

They ask that the Ministry of Health and the SHSO find an alternative solution for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The doctors and nursing staff who object to the use of Famagusta Hospital as a Reference Hospital, held a meeting on the subject on Thursday.

Following the meeting Dr. Nikolaos Vassouris said that “the solution we (the hospital staff) propose is for each province to treat (its) patients with coronavirus separately and to create a separate Department in each Hospital so that the specific patients can be treated”.

The joint written statement of the doctors and the nursing staff also states that “for the treatment of patients with coronavirus, the Paediatric, Gynaecology and Pathology Department as well as the Intensive Care Unit were commandeered, whilst it was not possible to provide services from other specialties like Orthopaedics, Chiropractic General Surgery, Cardiology and other related specialties as their Departments were closed “.

Due to the dangerous situations concerning the health of patients and residents of the free province of Famagusta, doctors and nurses are asking the Ministry of Health “to immediately find an alternative so that the Famagusta General Hospital ceases to be a Reference Hospital”.