Staff at vaccination centers ready to stop working overtime

Nurses and health visitors manning the vaccination centers are ready to stop voluntary overtime since as they say they say, their overtime has bot been paid for months.

If this happens the government’s vaccination plan risks to be blown into the air.

As the cashier of the nurses’ trade union said, they were given promises but unfortunately they have not been kept and not only that but overtime has increased with the addition of Sunday.

He explained that the staff does not have even a day to rest and work more than 12 hours non-stop every day.

