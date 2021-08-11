Staff at elderly homes, care centres upset that only PCR test is accepted as SafePass

Staff at elderly homes and other care centers have protested against the government’s decision that only a molecular PCR test and not a rapid one is accepted as a SafePass to start work.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that staff who are not vaccinated – for whatever reason – can only get to work after presenting a PCR which costs a lot and is only valid for 72 hours.

“Anyone getting €850 monthly cannot afford to pay €270 for a PCR test…where have human rights, decency and a fair state gone?,” one said.

Employees under this category have to present a PCR test every three days.

They are willing to continue getting a rapid test just like they did up until the political decision was changed at the end of July.

There are such employees who are forced to stay at home with unpaid leave, and this causes big financial problems to many families.