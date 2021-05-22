NewsLocalStabbing in Paphos for financial differences

Stabbing in Paphos for financial differences

An incident occurred on Friday night in the area of Chloraka in Paphos.

According to the Police an Egyptian went to the house of a Syrian and asked him to return to him money that he had loaned him. The Egyptian thought the Syrian was refraining from giving him back the money owed. The two quarreled and the Egyptian got out a knife and hit the Syrian multiple times on the head.

The victim was taken to the Paphos hospital where he was treated and his health condition is not serious.

The Egyptian was arrested by the police while investigations continue.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – 22 May 2021
Next articleEurovision acts rehearse before finale tonight

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros