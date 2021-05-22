Stabbing in Paphos for financial differences

An incident occurred on Friday night in the area of Chloraka in Paphos.

According to the Police an Egyptian went to the house of a Syrian and asked him to return to him money that he had loaned him. The Egyptian thought the Syrian was refraining from giving him back the money owed. The two quarreled and the Egyptian got out a knife and hit the Syrian multiple times on the head.

The victim was taken to the Paphos hospital where he was treated and his health condition is not serious.

The Egyptian was arrested by the police while investigations continue.