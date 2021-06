Three people were injured after a stabbing outside a nightclub at Mackenzie Beat in Larnaca.

Around 03:30 while two young men were going to their car in the parking place outside the nightclub they were attacked by a third person who was holding a knife.

Another person who was nearby rushed to their assistance and manage to disarm the assailant.

All three were injured and were taken to the Larnaca General Hospital where it was ascertained that they were lightly injured.

Investigations continue.