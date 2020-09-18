News Local Stabbed couple in Paphos probably self-inflicted their wounds, police say

Stabbed couple in Paphos probably self-inflicted their wounds, police say

A young Somali couple allegedly attacked with a knife in the heart of Paphos late on Thursday could have actually inflicted the wounds themselves, police said on Friday.

Initial investigations also indicate that the couple, aged 20 and 22, were high on drugs at the time.

Police had received a call that a woman, 20, and a man, 22, were injured on Athinas Street around six in the afternoon.

They were initially told that a fight had broken and that a third person was also involved, specifically their roommate.

But it turned out the wounds were self-inflicted after a row between the couple who used a broken glass to cut themselves up.

According to Paphos General Hospital  doctors, the woman had injuries to her leg and abdomen while the man’s right hand was slashed. Their condition is not considered as serious.

(CNA)

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
