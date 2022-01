After a successful New Year’s Fair the Wespace team has decided to organize a spectacular Valentine’s Day event on the first weekend of February. The event will take place in the old town of Limassol at Agiou Andreou 43, @wespace

Many unique participants and creative masterclasses are waiting for you!

Take a chance to spend a nice weekend!

Free entrance

When Saturday, February 5 – Sunday, February 6 from 11 am till 7pm

Where Agiou Andreou 43, Limassol

Location

Info