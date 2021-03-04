News Local St Hilarion Castle not damaged by the fire

St Hilarion Castle not damaged by the fire

Due to a fire that was caused b a lightning or lightnings yesterday fortunately only the coffee shop within the Saint Hilarion Castle was destroyed. The fire was not expanded due to the fact that there was no electricity at the coffee shop which has been closed since May.

A group of the T/C “department of antiquities and museums” went this morning to the castle and started recording the damages. As the director of the “department” said, 3-4 lightnings fell in the coffee shop where the fire began and as a result the coffee shop was completely destroyed.

He also noted that there was part of the “Department’s” archives that was also burned.

As he said, they will try to fix the place as soon as possible.

By gavriella
