Photos Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 plane crash recovery off the Jakarta coast

Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 plane crash recovery off the Jakarta coast

Indonesian Navy personnel are seen on boats during recovery operations for the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, January 10, 2021.

Source:Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via Reuters. 

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Trump calls for end to violence he incited

Andreas Nicolaides -
U.S President Donald Trump gives an address, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., in this still image taken...
Read more
Photos

Trump supporters breech the US Capitol

Andreas Nicolaides -
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol after breaching security defenses. One woman shot and 3 died from medical emergencies, January...
Read more
Photos

Assange supporters celebrate

Andreas Nicolaides -
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey,...
Read more
Photos

New Year celebrations at an aquarium in Seoul

Andreas Nicolaides -
Divers in Korean traditional costumes "Hanbok" perform during an event to celebrate New Year amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at an aquarium in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros