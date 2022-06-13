NewsLocalSri Lankan admits to fatal hit and run in Pafos, says he...

Sri Lankan admits to fatal hit and run in Pafos, says he was too afraid to stop

Road Accidents
Road Accidents

 

A 36 year old Sri Lankan living in Cyprus has reportedly admitted to running over and killing  59 year old Georgian Merab Maglakelidze last night in Mesogi, following his arrest early this afternoon.

According to preliminary police accounts, information from the public helped authorities secure an arrest warrant and locate the driver, who admitted to his offence, claiming that initially he had not realised what he hit and then was too afraid to stop.

The victim was a passenger in a car heading to Pafos along with two compatriots, when at some point they made a brief stop inside the village. The Georgian was ran over as he was crossing the road.

According to testimony from his two compatriots, the Sri Lankan was speeding and they were not able to make a note of the license plates.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
