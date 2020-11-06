Sports sector has been hit by the pandemic, CSO President tells CNA

The sports sector in Cyprus has been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Andreas Michaelides has said.

In statements to CNA, Michaelides noted that sports, just like almost all sectors, has been badly hit by the pandemic, saying that there are cases in all kinds of sports.

He said that he understands the reactions to government measures, but added that we are faced with an issue which concerns public health and as a result we all have the obligation to respect protocols and be patient.

Michaelides stressed that those who are involved in sports have to take all appropriate measures and added that the Cyprus Sports Organisation carries out thorough controls to ensure that the health protocols are respected.

He clarified that the Organisation has no executive power, nor does it decide on the measures adding that it has however sent its opinion and proposals to the Health Ministry.

He expressed concern over the fact that there are COVID-19 cases in football, but said that by following the health protocols those problems are dealt with and the championship continues.

Replying to questions, he said that there have been coronavirus cases in other sports, such as water polo and basketball, but said that they are isolated cases.

Concluding, he said that they are preparing further measures, such as setting up a team that will be conducting daily checks in sports facilities to ensure that the protocols are respected.

(CNA)