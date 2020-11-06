News Local Sports sector has been hit by the pandemic, CSO President tells CNA

Sports sector has been hit by the pandemic, CSO President tells CNA

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - July 26, 2020 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their first goal from the penalty spot, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

The sports sector in Cyprus has been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Andreas Michaelides has said.

In statements to CNA, Michaelides noted that sports, just like almost all sectors, has been badly hit by the pandemic, saying that there are cases in all kinds of sports.

He said that he understands the reactions to government measures, but added that we are faced with an issue which concerns public health and as a result we all have the obligation to respect protocols and be patient.

Michaelides stressed that those who are involved in sports have to take all appropriate measures and added that the Cyprus Sports Organisation carries out thorough controls to ensure that the health protocols are respected.

He clarified that the Organisation has no executive power, nor does it decide on the measures adding that it has however sent its opinion and proposals to the Health Ministry.

He expressed concern over the fact that there are COVID-19 cases in football, but said that by following the health protocols those problems are dealt with and the championship continues.

Replying to questions, he said that there have been coronavirus cases in other sports, such as water polo and basketball, but said that they are isolated cases.

Concluding, he said that they are preparing further measures, such as setting up a team that will be conducting daily checks in sports facilities to ensure that the protocols are respected.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleAs of October 31st, 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in Cyprus
Next articlePOED requests more measures to keep schools safe

Top Stories

Local

POED requests more measures to keep schools safe

gavriella -
The Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (P.O.E.D) is asking for additional measures so that the schools will remain safe for the children and the teachers. In...
Read more
Local

Sports sector has been hit by the pandemic, CSO President tells CNA

gavriella -
The sports sector in Cyprus has been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Andreas Michaelides has said. In...
Read more
Local

As of October 31st, 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in Cyprus

gavriella -
As of October 31st, a total of 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths (case fatality risk: 0.8%) have been reported in the Republic of...
Read more
Local

More doctors, nurses needed at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
In the coming days more patients with COVID-19 are expected to be transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital which is the Reference Establishment for...
Read more
Local

Temporary waters cuts on Tuesday in Strovolos, Aglandjia, Latsia

gavriella -
The Nicosia Water Board announced that on Tuesday 10 November there will be temporary water cuts from 06:30 until 13:00 in areas of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

POED requests more measures to keep schools safe

gavriella -
The Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (P.O.E.D) is asking for additional measures so that the schools will remain safe for the children and the teachers. In...
Read more
Local

As of October 31st, 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in Cyprus

gavriella -
As of October 31st, a total of 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths (case fatality risk: 0.8%) have been reported in the Republic of...
Read more
Local

More doctors, nurses needed at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
In the coming days more patients with COVID-19 are expected to be transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital which is the Reference Establishment for...
Read more
Local

Temporary waters cuts on Tuesday in Strovolos, Aglandjia, Latsia

gavriella -
The Nicosia Water Board announced that on Tuesday 10 November there will be temporary water cuts from 06:30 until 13:00 in areas of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros